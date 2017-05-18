Radhe Maa to play herself in web series titled No Casting No Couch Only Ouch

Self-proclaimed god-woman Radhe Maa is set to make her debut into showbiz with the web series No Casting No Couch Only Ouch, where she will play the guiding light of the protagonist.

When Bombay Times asked the producer of this web series, Ramman Handa, if this was a way to clean up Radhe Maa's image, he said, "It is actually a way to make people meet the real Radhe Maa. To me, her name means 'Rah De Maa', which means, 'Show us the way, mother'. And that is what she will do in the series; she plays the messenger of God, who brings the protagonist out of depression."

The shoot of the web series was carried out in Radhe Maa's own bungalow, and Handa mentioned that the god-woman was quite comfortable in front of the camera. He stated that the reason why she was so natural and comfortable was that she was playing herself. He states that the result is good.

In 2015, two complaints were filed against Radhe Maa; one involved a dowry harassment case, for which she was given anticipatory bail, and the other was a case where she was accused of promoting superstitions. In the former case, she was accused of instigating a housewife's in-laws to take dowry from her.