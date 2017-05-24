Raabta: Makers of Telugu film Magadheera go to court against Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti Sanon starrer

Looks like the Kirti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Raabta is in trouble, before its release.

When the first trailer of the film released, it immediately reminded people of SS Rajamouli’s 2009 film Magadheera.

Now it looks like the filmmakers of Magadheera thought it looked way to similar to their 2009 Tamil reincarnation drama. According to a source from the production house of the film, the filmmakers are seeking an injunction against the film's release.

They contend that Raabta copied its unique story and plot line in violation of its copyright. A court in Hyderabad has already issued notice and posted the matter to 1st June to decide whether the film must be permitted to release on 9 June.

When the writers of Raabta,Siddharth Singh and Garima Wahal (the same duo behind Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ramleela) were asked about the similarity of plotlines, they told Scroll.in how the concept of lovers meeting across time is a template of a past-life film and the film also reminded them of Mirzya.

The film was also in the news when music composer Pritam said he wanted to pull out of the film because he wished to only do solo composer albums, but the producers of Raabta wanted to include a recreated song from the label as a part of the film's promotions.