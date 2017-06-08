Raabta, Magadheera plagiarism case: Verdict in favour of Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti Sanon-starrer

The makers of Raabta have won the case filed against them by the makers of Magadheera, where the latter accused the makers of the Sushant Singh and Kriti Sanon-starrer of copying their film. This case was heard by a Hyderabad court.

In a verdict announced on 8 June 2017, the case filed by the producers of the Telugu film Magadheera, which stars Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal, stands dismissed as per the latest reports. The Raabta makers were accused of copying the plot and storyline of Magadheera, thus making it a case of copyright violation.

The lawyers fighting Raabta's case argued that the storyline, the background of the characters, the locations, the finale and the role of the villain in the film are completely different from that of Magadheera. This was a point made by the writers of Raabta, who said that the concept of two lovers meeting across time is a template of past-life films, and that if this logic is employed, the film is also similar to any other film that is about past-life romances, like Mirzya.

The lawyers also highlighted that the concern regarding the iconic scene where a 100 warriors feature had been lifted and used in Raabta were completely unfounded. They said that such a scene was neither a part of the film or its trailer.

In the case that they filed, the Magadheera makers sought an injunction against the release of Raabta. In response to this, producers Dinesh Vijan and Bhushan Kumar put out an official statement. "We would like to categorically reject even the remotest of suggestions that our film is a copy of Magadheera. We find it extremely unsavoury and disrespectful when people from the industry belittle someone's hard work by using words like 'copied', 'plagiarised' nonchalantly and jump to conclusions merely on the basis of a 2 minute and 14 second trailer, without verifying the facts or waiting for the film to release for the public to give its verdict," read the statement.

Later, the lawyers of T-Series told Mid-Day that the injunction application had been reserved for orders. "We have filed the entire script of our film along with a comparative chart showing how the two films are completely different in the their story, treatment and expression, something that the Plaintiff ought to have done in the first place as part of his pleadings to show comparative similarities," he said.

This Dinesh Vijan film found itself mired in two other controversies. While music producer Pritam wanted to pull out of the film following a disagreement with the producers over the inclusion of a song, Punjabi singer J-star accused T-Series of stealing his song 'Na Na Na Na' for the film. T-Series denied these rumours.

Raabta also stars Jim Sarbh and features a cameo by Rajkummar Rao, who looks unrecognisable in his role. Magadheera was directed by SS Rajamouli, and it is a reincarnation story whose plot revolves around a valiant warrior responsible for a princess' safety, the princess who loves the warrior, her cousin who lusts after her and a scheming emperor who wants to capture their kingdom. It was produced by Allu Aravind of Geetha Arts and released in 2009.

As per the court order, Raabta will release on the scheduled date, that is 9 June 2017.