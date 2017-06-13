Raabta box office collection: Sushant-Kriti film falters on opening weekend; earns Rs 15 crore

Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Raabta had recorded a tepid start on its release (Friday, 9 June 2017), making just about Rs 5.61 crores on Day One.

The film, which clashed with Rajkummar Rao-Shruti Haasan's Behen Hogi Teri and Tom Cruise's action flick The Mummy, was expected to have a booming start. However, Raabta failed to create the expected magic as the numbers dropped by Rs 50 lakh on the second day.

As the weekend came to a close, Raabta recorded a collection of Rs 15.93 crore, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Rajput and Sanon, who were both seen in blockbuster films MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Diwale respectively, could not pull the audiences to the theaters this time.

Raabta's opening weekend collection is less than what both the actors' previous films earned on the very first day of release. According to India Today, the Dinesh Vijan film plummeted at the box office on Monday, collecting around Rs 2.25 crores.

Here's Taran Adarsh's tweet:

#Raabta Fri 5.61 cr, Sat 5.11 cr, Sun 5.21 cr. Total: ₹ 15.93 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 12, 2017

A shaky plot which fails to weave the past-life/reincarnation angle in the characters' contemporary equation is being blamed for the failure of Raabta. Despite having such talented actors in the lead roles, the film could not utilise their screen presence to the fullest. It now seems unlikely that the film will show an improvement in business.