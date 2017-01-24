Pulkit Samrat gets into scuffle with photographers at Bandra Court after divorce hearing

Actor Pulkit Samrat, last seen in Junooniyat opposite Yami Gautam, got into a scuffle with photographers stationed outside the Bandra Family Court on Monday, 23 January.

Samrat was at the court in connection with his ongoing divorce proceedings from wife Shweta Rohira.

Rohira and Samrat had tied the knot in 2014, but had separated by 2015.

There are two versions of what took place outside the court premises on Monday:

According to Samrat's version, he and his uncle were making their way from the court to their car when they were pushed by a paparazzo who was pursuing them. When the latter continued to record them despite requests from Samrat to desist, the actor says he pushed back.

The photographer, a Santosh Nagarkar, however has said that it was while he was chasing Samrat for a photo that the enraged actor grabbed his collar, and threatened him.

Samrat's estranged wife Rohira had made her way out of the court premises by this time.

Pulkit Samrat will next be seen in Fukrey 2.