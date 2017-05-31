Priyanka Chopra's third Hollywood film will be a rom-com with Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth?

Priyanka Chopra's debut Hollywood film may not have been appreciated by critics across all quarters but she seems to be on a film signing spree there. While her television series Quantico has been renewed for the third season, she is also likely to get busy with two big film projects she has signed.

DNA reports that the most recent film she has signed is a romantic comedy that also features Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth and Adam Devine. This will be her third Hollywood project.

It was earlier reported that she signed her second Hollywood film days before the release of Baywatch. She will star alongside Jim Parsons (The Big Bang Theory), Claire Danes (Homeland), Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures) in the film A Kid Like Jake directed by Silas Howard (who has helmed the series Transparent).

This film is going to be based on Lincoln Center's celebrated play of the same name which is a story of Greg and Alex, a couple who want the best for their four-year-old, Jake. As they try to get him into private schools in New York, they discover they cannot afford the fees of these institutions. A part of what makes Jake special is that he prefers Cinderella to GI Joe is 'a gender-variant', a fact which the couple uses to try and apply for school scholarships. Jim Parsons will play Greg and Claire Danes will play Alex.

Chopra will portray Amal, their friend and a newly single mom who is also trying to navigate the school system along with her love life.

She has also claimed in the recent past that she has signed three new Hindi film projects as well. While she chose not to disclose the details, it was speculated that one of them is a biopic on late astronaut Kalpana Chawla and the other a romantic drama directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.