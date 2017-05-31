Priyanka Chopra's fans stump trolls who shamed her for dressing 'inappropriately' when meeting Narendra Modi

It was earlier reported that Priyanka Chopra met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Berlin during his four-nation Europe tour. The pictures from their meeting grabbed eyeballs on social media — including those of trolls who harangued her for dressing and sitting "inappropriately" in front of Modi.

Some of the criticism was also directed at Modi — for meeting with celebrities rather than protesting farmers in New Delhi. However, much of the ire was directed towards Chopra, for choosing a knee length dress for the occasion.

Her Fashion co-star Kangana Ranaut also faced a similar backlash when she wore "objectionable" western attire while receiving her National Film Award, for Anand L Rai's 2015 romantic comedy Tanu Weds Manu Returns, from President Pranab Mukherjee.

In Chopra's case, hordes of her fans waged a Facebook war against the trolls, arguing that she has the right to wear whatever she is comfortable in.

All India Bakchod comedian Tanmay Bhat was one of them as he offered creative counter arguments to the trolls on Twitter:

How can Modiji wear short clothes does he not respect Modiji? pic.twitter.com/lDiL582Bbz — Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) May 30, 2017

Priyanka chopra wears a skirt HOW CAN U WEAR IN FRONT OF PM NO RESPEXT? PM wears suit with name printed on it LET HIM WEAR WHAT HE WANT — Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) May 30, 2017

As was the case with her Ralph Lauren gown at the MET Gala, her picture with Modi also became a popular template for memes. Chopra also took the episode in her stride as suggested by her recent Instagram picture: