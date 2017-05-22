Priyanka Chopra to be part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film?

Priyanka Chopra and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have previously worked together during Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, where the actress starred in a song, and Mary Kom, where Bhansali was one of the producers. Now, it is being reported that the duo will come together for one of Bhansali's upcoming projects.

DNA reports that this project will be a 'women-oriented' film, and that Chopra will play the title role. This film will be produced by Bhansali, and while work on it has begun, the name has been kept under wraps.

In January 2017 it was reported that Chopra would star in this project opposite two actors. Speculations about her starring in Gustakhiyan, yet another of Bhansali's upcoming films, were rife at this time, according to the same Mumbai Mirror report. "Priyanka will meet Bhansali again at his office next week and is expected to sign on the dotted line only in February. The duo has been discussing scripts for the last one year. They're very fond of each other," says the source quoted in the report.

Priyanka Chopra will be seen next on the silver screen as Victoria Leeds, the antagonist of Baywatch, which also stars Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron. Her show Quantico has been renewed for a third season. She has also signed her second Hollywood film A Kid Like Jake, where she will star with Jim Parsons and Octavia Spencer.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, on the other hand, is working on period drama Padmavati which stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. His film faced several issues with respect to shooting, and his sets in Jaipur and Kolhapur were damaged. In Jaipur, the director was also assaulted by members of the Karni Sena. Bhansali had to confirm that there was no love scene between Rani Padmini (Deepika Padukone) and Alauddin Khilji (Ranveer Singh), following this incident.