Priyanka Chopra pays visit to Dilip Kumar, wishes him speedy recovery; see pictures

Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra paid a visit to veteran actor Dilip Kumar and his wife Saira Banu.

The Quantico star spent a whole evening with the actor, who was admitted to a hospital for kidney-related ailments last month.

A tweet from the 94-year-old actor's official account by Faisal Farooqui, Kumar's family friend, said, "Priyanka Chopra spent the evening with Saab and Saira Baji. Saab's health much better."

The tweet was shared alongside two photos, featuring Priyanka, Kumar and Banu.

Priyanka, in her reply, wrote, "It was lovely seeing both of you. Thank you and so good to see Saab much better. Much love. @TheDilipKumar."

Farooqui on Monday took to the actor's Twitter account, where he assured Kumar was on the road to recovery and his health updates would be shared daily on the micro-blogging site.