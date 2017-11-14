Priyanka Chopra lost out on 10 big projects because she said no to harassment, says mother

With the news of allegations against Harvey Weinstein, Louis CK and Kevin Spacey coming to the fore, many have wondered when the misogyny and abuse rampant in Bollywood will finally be spoken about. In the wake of this, Madhu Chopra, Priyanka Chopra's mother and a producer, has spoken about how the Quantico actress let go of big projects because they were being helmed by people who made her uncomfortable with their lewd suggestions and requests.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Madhu recounted two experiences. During one, she accompanied Priyanka to a script narration where the man she was to meet asked her if the meeting can happen in the absence of her mother. "So a gentleman meets her and says: ‘Will your mother sit outside while I narrate the story to you?’ Priyanka told him, ‘If it is a story that my mother can’t hear then it is a story that I cannot do.’ She walked out of that project — a prestigious one," said Madhu.

In another incident, she was asked by a designer on the instructions of the director to wear "itsy-bitsy" clothes for a role. The director had allegedly said, "What is the point of having a Miss World in front of the camera if we cannot show her as her beautiful self?" Madhu said that Priyanka declined the offer to do this film, despite the fact that it was being helmed by a reputed director, who took offence at her decision. "Priyanka lost 10 films because she walked out of that project. But she didn’t care," said Madhu, as quoted in the same report.

Recently, Priyanka Chopra talked about sexual predators in the Hindi film industry. When asked if there are any Harvey Weinsteins in Bollywood, she said, "I don't think there's 'a' Weinstein. I don't even think there's one Weinstein in Hollywood. There are a lot more men, and not just in India, but everywhere else. Just men trying to take away power (from women)."