Raees by rail: Shah Rukh Khan's train journey from Mumbai to Delhi, see pictures

FP StaffJan, 24 2017 10:31:23 IST

Not only his fans, even Shah Rukh Khan is having the time of his life while on a train journey from Mumbai to Delhi in order to promote his next fill, Rahul Dholakia's crime drama Raees, which is slated to release on 25 January.

See the pictures of Khan's journey aboard the August Kranti Express.

2017-01-23-PHOTO-00000007

2017-01-23-PHOTO-00000009

2017-01-23-PHOTO-00000005

