Pari first look: Anushka Sharma looks a far cry from Phillauri's friendly ghost, in film's poster

After NH 10 and Phillauri, Anushka Sharma had announced that the third film from her production house would be called Pari.

Pari had Anushka teaming up with Bengali actor Parambrata Chatterjee and debutant director Prosit Roy.

"Pari is a great script, and I have complete faith in the vision of the director," Anushka told the press when announcing the film.

At the time, Kahaani star Parambrata Chatterjee had said, "I was impressed with the script and team of Pari and loved the idea of working with Anushka Sharma. This film holds great promise."

The film's shoot kicked off in June 2017, and Anushka has now unveiled its first look.

Against a blue backdrop, you see the film's name marked in an oddly alarming scrawl.

Just below the title, we see Anushka — freckled, wan, and with a haunted look in her blue eyes — staring back at the viewer.

At the moment, there are few details about Pari that have been made available by Anushka — but by the looks of this first poster, don't be too surprised if it turns out to be a Annabelle/Conjuring-style horror film. Do we see a transition from friendly ghost in Phillauri to a spooky one in Pari?

See the poster of Pari here:

Recently, the posters for Anushka's upcoming Imtiaz Ali film, starring Shah Rukh Khan, were also released. The film has been titled Jab Harry Met Sejal.

— With inputs from PTI