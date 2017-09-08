Paparazzi get too close to Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra; manhandled by bouncers

Mumbai: Two bouncers of a private security agency were today arrested for allegedly assaulting two photo journalists outside a hotel here, police said.

The incident took place last night when the two press photographers were clicking snaps of actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her husband Raj Kundra, while they were coming out of the hotel in suburban Bandra, an official of Khar police station said. While the actress and Kundra were moving inside their car, the two bouncers allegedly pushed the photographers, who were taking their pictures, and later manhandled them, the official said.

In a purported video of the incident that was shared on a messaging app, the two bouncers were seen punching the photographer duo, leaving them with a swollen face and puffed eyes.

Based on the complaint filed by victims, Sonu and Himanshu Shinde, a case has been booked under section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), rw 34 (common intention), against the two bouncers, Khar police station senior inspector Ram Chandra Jadhav said.

FIR registered against bouncers of a restaurant in Mumbai, for beating up 2 photographers for taking pictures of Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra pic.twitter.com/N7oyMgVkxL — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) September 8, 2017

The accused, identified as Kanchi Purve and Kadar, were arrested today, he said, adding further investigation into the matter was underway.

Meanwhile, Bastian Hotel, where the incident occurred, has expressed shock and said the two bouncers involved, were hired for Bastian via external vendors.

"We're saddened and shocked by the incident that took place outside Bastian. During last night's incident, the people involved were bouncers, who are hired for Bastian via external vendors - as is the practice, the security services agency assigns their personnel to us and other establishments based on who is available that day," Bastian Hotel said in a statement.

"As soon as the Bastian team found out, we took remedial measures to get things under control. We are changing the security agency today as we do not want to take the risk of this happening again, as well as personally apologising to the media involved," it said.