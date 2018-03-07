Paltan: JP Dutta's war drama to release on 7 September, will clash with Karan Johar's Drive

Mumbai: Filmmaker JP Dutta's upcoming film Paltan will release on 7 September.

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary on Wednesday tweeted the release date of the film along with a poster.

1967... A true story that was never told. #Paltan, Releasing this 7th September in a cinema near you 🇮🇳 @ZeeStudios_ #JPFilms @RealNidhiDutta 💪💪 pic.twitter.com/CZCiVhsFO2 — GURMEET CHOUDHARY (@gurruchoudhary) March 7, 2018

The first look of the film, based on the Nathu La and Cho La military clashes of 1967 which took place along the Sikkim border, shows Indian and Chinese soldiers facing one another while pointing rifles at each other. It seems to be one more epic war drama from Dutta who is acclaimed for the National Award winning Border.

Paltan also features Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal, Siddhanth Kapoor, Luv Sinha and Harshvardhan Rane.

The film will now clash with Tarun Manshukhani's action comedy Drive. Bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the film stars Sushant Singh Rajput opposite Jacqueline Fernandez. It was initially slated to release this past Holi on 2 March but owing to delay in VFX work, it was pushed to 7 September.

With Drive, Manshukhani will return to direction after 10 years as his last directorial was the 2008 blockbuster Dostana, starring John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra.

