Paltan: Abhishek Bachchan, Luv Sinha, Gurmeet Choudhary, Sonu Sood part of JP Dutta's war film

Mumbai: Actor Sonakshi Sinha says she is a "proud sister" as her brother Luv is set to star in veteran filmmaker JP Dutta's upcoming Hindi war drama film Paltan.

Sonakshi on Friday took to Twitter to share her excitement with her fans and followers. "Woohoo! Luv Sinha is part of this Paltan. A film by the legendary JP Dutta sir! Proud sister," Sonakshi tweeted.

Woooo hooooo!!!! @LuvSinha is part of this #PALTAN... a film by the legendary JP Dutta sir! #proudsisterhttps://t.co/dXt6jlTeRa — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) June 16, 2017

Dutta is known for war films including the National Award winning Border.

The first look of Paltan was shared recently and it shows silhouettes of army men treading an uneven path, with a tagline, "Brother to my right. Brother to my left. Together we stand. Together we fight."

The film also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Gurmeet Choudhary and Sonu Sood.

Abhishek, who has previously featured in Dutta's directorials like Refugee, Umrao Jaan and LOC Kargil, shared the poster of the film and captioned it: "Brother to my left, brother to my right. Together we stand. Together we fight! I'm part of the 'Paltan', are you?."

Produced by JP Films and directed by Dutta, the film will go on the floors later this year, and is scheduled for a summer 2018 release.