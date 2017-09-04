Pahlaj Nihalani backs Julie 2 as distributor; will it be India's first sanskari erotic thriller?

Former Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) Chairperson Pahlaj Nihalani has shed his sanskari aspirations as conveniently as Raai Lakshmi has shed her clothes in the trailer of Deepak Shivdasani's erotic thriller Julie 2.

Days after being relieved of his duties as the CBFC chief, Nihalani has hopped on the Julie bandwagon by becoming its distributor. News 18 reports that Nihalani has already rated the film on his sanskari meter and suggested that the film be passed with an 'A' certificate and no cuts.

While it is a valid suggestion for an erotic thriller, it feels a little misplaced coming from a mouth that has only spewed vitriol towards similar, or probably more sanskari films such as Abhishek Kapoor's 2016 filmUdta Punjab, Alankrita Shrivasatava's Lipstick Under My Burkha and Kushan Nandy's action thriller Babumoshai Bandookbaaz.

But Nihalani has assured fans of the genre that the film is a clean erotic thriller. The same report quotes him as saying, "My family loved Julie 2, it’s a bold thriller about how talented people come into the industry and then are forced to compromise. It’s a good expose with a message for aspiring actors who come from across the county and don’t get the right people or platform. There is no vulgarity, obscenity or even a language problem."

The makers of Julie 2 seem to echo the idea of this oxymoron, a sanskari erotic thriller, as suggested by Nihalani.

Guess who's onboard to release DeepakShivdasani’s #Julie 2? None other but the custodian of Indian Culture in Indian Cinema @NihalaniPahlaj. pic.twitter.com/7AqSbYqb3r — Julie 2 (@Julie2Film) September 2, 2017

Since Nihalani has given his word on the film's sanskariness, we can heave a sigh of relief that Julie 2 will adhere to these diktats:

Julie 2 will not be women-oriented. Though it will revolve around a woman, or her deliberately accentuated private parts, it will not address issues related to her sexuality. It will merely use her as an object of desire. Julie 2 will not be anti-national. It may defame Bollywood but it will not defame Mumbai. Mumbai is the financial capital of India and defaming the city would amount to defaming the country. Julie 2 will not contain the word 'intercourse' anywhere. It will only demonstrate, a countless times, what an intercourse is all about. Julie 2 will not encourage homosexuality. It will only establish how heterosexual males objectify women, just like they should in order to prove their masculinity.

Basically, Julie 2 is the most sanskari erotic thriller you will ever see. After all, it has been stamped by Nihalani who has produced family films like Aag Ka Gola, Shola Aur Shabnam and Andaz in the past.

Julie 2 also stars Ravi Kishan, Rati Agnihotri and Pankaj Tripathi. It is Shivdasani and Vijay Nair's Triumph Talkies. It is slated to release on 6 October, along with Raja Krishna Menon's slice-of-life food film Chef and Ananth Narayan Mahadevan's thriller Aksar 2.