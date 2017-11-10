Padmavati: SC rejects PIL seeking ban on Bhansali's film; says, 'let CBFC take an independent view'

After a PIL was filed in Supreme Court against the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmavati, the apex court rejected the plea and said the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) will take an 'independent view' on the matter and decide.

According to a report by the Times of India, a petition was filed by several members of the Rajput community, through advocate Somesh Chandra Jha, seeking a stay on the release of Padmavati.

"The trailer of the film shows Rani Padmavati doing a 'ghoomar' dance. The depiction of Rani Padmavati in the said dance sequence is contrary to how the dance is performed traditionally. The queens never used to do ghoomar and the thumkas (hip movement) themselves and the revelation of skin by actress Deepika Padukone, in her portrayal of Padmavati, has hurt the sentiments of the Rajput community," says the petition, as reported by The Times of India.

It further states, "Rani Padmavati was known for her pious lifestyle and her character was beyond reproach but in order to serve the prurient interests of certain sections of audience, filmmakers have shown the Queen dreaming about Alauddin Khilji and in love with him. It is reprehensible that in order to earn some profit, the producers have stooped to such a level wherein they have stopped caring about our rich cultural history and have indulged in her character assassination. This has created great angst among Hindus in general and the Rajput community in particular."

Padmavati has been embroiled in a string of controversies ever since the film's production kicked off. The Rajput community, the Jaipur royalty, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs and MLAs from across the country have unanimously protested against the film.

The film stars Deepika Padukone (as Queen Padmavati), Ranveer Singh (Alauddin Khilji) and Shahid Kapoor (Maharawal Ratan Singh). It also stars Jim Sarbh and Aditi Rao Hydari in supporting roles. It is co-produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and Bhansali Productions. Padmavati is slated to hit the theatres on 1 December.