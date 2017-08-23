Padmavati: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film delayed yet again, this time due to FWICE strike

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is leaving no stones unturned to ensure the timely release of his period drama Padmavati on 17 November. After facing a mob attack in Jaipur and a torched set in Kolahpur, Bhansali has yet another hurdle to cross.

It was earlier reported that the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) had undergone an indefinite strike on 15 August after their long standing demands were not met. This strike was expected to affect the shooting of Padmavati, Amitabh Bachchan's quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 9 and Aanand L Rai's next starring Shah Rukh Khan.

Now, Mid-Day reports that Padmavati has borne the brunt of the strike as the crew, which was initially working tirelessly for 18 hours to wrap up the shoot in time, has now reduced their operations to an extent that Bhansali is unable to get more than eight to 10 hours of productive work out of them.

The same report states that while the filmmaker was planning to wrap up the shoot by the end of August, the chances appear bleak now. However, the studio producing the film has warned Bhansali that it will not look kindly on the shoot schedule extending beyond another 15 days. The film has reportedly gone overboard with its budget, owing to these repeated shooting delays.

Padmavati stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari and Jim Sarbh.