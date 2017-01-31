Padmavati row: Bhansali Productions says 'misunderstandings' with Rajput Sabha clarified

Mumbai: Misunderstandings regarding the content of Padmavati have been clarified with Shree Rajput Sabha, a statement by Bhansali Productions said on Tuesday.

The statement read: "Representatives of Bhansali Productions Private Limited, including Shobha Sant (CEO) and Chetan Deolekar (associate producer) met with the office bearers of all the social organisations under the Shree Rajput Sabha in Jaipur.

The misunderstanding they had on the content of the film has been cleared and clarified. We have clearly stated that there is no romantic scene or song or dream sequence between Rani Padmavati and Allauddin Khilji."

Bhansali Productions has reached a truce with Giriraj Singh Lotwara, President, Shree Rajput Sabha, Jaipur, regarding the latter's objection to possible distortion of facts in Padmavati. The film's makers have said they have been carefully researching and making the film, which they feel Mewar will be proud of.

"Shri Giriraj ji Lotwara, president of Shree Rajput Sabha has been extremely helpful in bringing the various Rajput organisations including the Karni Sena, Sangh Shakti, Pratap Foundation, Bhawani Niketan together to clarify this," the statement read.

Padmavati tells the story of Alauddin Khilji, the medieval-era Delhi ruler, who fell in love with Rajput queen Padmavati. Actors Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor star in the film.

Activists of Shree Rajput Karni Sena protested against and misbehaved with the crew of Padmavati in Jaipur's Jaigarh Fort last week. They also damaged some cameras and other equipment, forcing Bhansali to stop shooting.

The incident elicited strong support from the Hindi film fraternity for Bhansali.