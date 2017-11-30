Padmavati: Parliamentary panel says 'Bhansali tried to supersede CBFC' by showing film to media

After being summoned by the Parliamentary panel, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali addressed the raging controversy surrounding his film Padmavati. In the meeting held on Friday, both the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and the I&B ministry submitted a report which states their opinion on whether the film should go for further edits/cuts or be completely banned and not given a release.

Two Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs CP Joshi and M Birla had approached the parliamentary panel headed by Anurag Thakur to ensure that the movie is not released. But the parliamentary panel does not have a locus standi to take a decision on the film's release.

The 30-member panel comprises several actor-turned-MPs, including Hema Malini, Raj Babbar and Paresh Rawal, who are hearing out all parties to take a decision not just on Padmavati but also on other films with a historical context.

As per the latest updates, the panel stands divided. According to TV reports, clerics from Uttar Pradesh have also slammed Bhansali, alleging that the film is an attempt to malign Alauddin Khilji.

Bhansali has also been questioned on why he screened the movie for the media before getting the CBFC clearance. The panel also told Bhansali that he was trying to "supersede the Censor Board", as per TV reports.

The Congress and the TMC have objected to the suppression of the freedom of expression, attempted by BJP. The TMC, specifically, has raised objections over people commenting on the film without seeing it. However, the two BJP MPs remain adamant about the ban, along with the Karni Sena.

