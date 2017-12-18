Padmavati might get CBFC certificate soon; will Bhansali's film release in January?

Since the inception of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's mega-budget periodic drama Padmavati, the movie has been dragged into one controversy after another, particularly for the sensitive and controversial historical plot.

The movie, which has Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles, has been embroiled into trouble with even the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC), as the institution rejected the makers’ appeal to certify the magnum opus at the earliest. DNA reports that the reason cited by the Board was that the disclaimer in the certification application of whether Padmavati is inspired by historical facts or fiction had not been clearly mentioned by the makers.

Also, as reported earlier, a special screening of Padmavati was held for select individuals from the industry and media last month, which in turn, irked the CBFC even more.

But Zee News reports that despite all these roadblocks, the film may finally get a certificate on 18 December, 2017 and may gear up for a January 2018 release. The same report states that the makers are eyeing either a 5 January or a 12 January release.

However, Times Now reports that the film will reportedly release only in February now because the makers want a vacant spot so that it gets a longer run at the cinemas.