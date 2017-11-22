You are here:

Padmavati: Gujarat CM seeks ban on film, Manohar Lal Khattar says, 'wait for CBFC's decision'

FP Staff

Nov,22 2017 16:44 56 IST

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has sought for a ban on the Padmavati "till the controversy is resolved". He said the film's release will "spoil the poll environment" and that he will review the ban post elections, states TV reports by India Today. News18, in one of its tweets states:

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday (22 November), said any decision on permitting screening of Padmavati in the state will be taken only after the decision of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). He also added that nobody would be allowed to hurt sentiments of people belonging to a particular community.

According to a report by news18, a parliamentary panel (Lok Sabha's petition panel) has asked the CBFC and the Information and Broadcasting (I&B) ministry to submit a report on Padmavati by 30 November.

Two Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs CP Joshi and M Birla had approached the parliamentary panel headed by Anurag Thakur to ensure that the movie is not released. But the parliamentary panel doesn't have a locus standi to take a decision on the film's release. Hence it has sought both the CBFC and the I&B ministry to submit a report which states their opinion on whether the film should go for further edits/cuts or be completely banned and not given a release, as stated in TV reports.

Meanwhile, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha tweeted saying that he will opine on the whole Padmavati controversy only after Bhansali speaks up and asks why Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have maintained a "stoic silence".

A few days ago, BJP leader and Chief Media Coordinator of the party from Haryana, Surajpal Singh Ammu had announced a bounty of Rs 10 crore for the heads of Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Leela Bhansali; Karni Sena had also threatened to chop off Padukone's nose if she continued her remarks against the ongoing protests. The Karni Sena Chief Lokendra Singh Kalvi said no matter what, the film has to be sacrificed in the "jauhar ki jwala" (flame of jauhar).

Also read: Padmavati, the film, will burn in the flames of jauhar: Karni Sena's Lokendra Singh Kalvi tells Firstpost

tags: #BJP #Bollywood #BuzzPatrol #CBFC #Deepika Padukone #Karni Sena #Ministry of Information and Broadcasting #Padmavati #Sanjay Leela Bhansali

also see

Padmavati: Mumbai police issues stern warning to 'adventurous' protestors

Padmavati: Mumbai police issues stern warning to 'adventurous' protestors

Padmavati: Karni Sena creates ruckus outside a theatre playing film's trailer in Madhya Pradesh

Padmavati: Karni Sena creates ruckus outside a theatre playing film's trailer in Madhya Pradesh

Padmavati: Subhash Ghai says Sanjay Leela Bhansali should be able to 'take cinematic liberty'

Padmavati: Subhash Ghai says Sanjay Leela Bhansali should be able to 'take cinematic liberty'