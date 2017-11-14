Padmavati: Farhan Akhtar, Sharmila Tagore, Jacqueline Fernandez show support for Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Ever since the announcement of the period drama, Padmavati is grabbing headlines most of the times for its controversies. Traditional factions of India are demanding a nationwide ban on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film, citing it as a historically inaccurate movie.

Many Bollywood celebrities have shown their support towards Padmavati, including Karan Johar and Farhan Akhtar.

During a recent interview, Akhtar was asked about the controversy surrounding the movie, and he cited the example of Ashutosh Gowariker's Jodha Akbar. He pointed out that as per history, Akbar never had a wife by the name of Jodha Bai, but people should not confuse a work of fiction with history.

Johar's last directorial venture Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, featuring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan and Imran Abbas, had to go through a few obstacles for a smooth release. The filmmaker said he really respects Bhansali's idea and the fact that his "beautiful film" is dragged into controversies makes him feel bad. "I have faced a lot of controversies before the release of a film. I feel bad for a filmmaker, who is one of the best in the country. Sanjay Leela Bhansali has made a beautiful film and I hope he is protected by the people who understand that creativity is a form of expression," he said to News18.

Shahid Kapoor has urged people to watch his upcoming film Padmavati without prejudice. Kapoor, who plays Maharawal Ratan Singh in the film, said to The Hindu, “I’ve been saying this since a long time. Watch the film and then decide. Give the film a chance and don’t form preconceived notions. We have tried to keep everyone’s feelings and interests in mind. We will respect whatever people think of the film but you should see it first.”

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore has also given her opinion on Padmavati’s ongoing controversies. India Today reports that she believes the prospects of the film industry will suffer when films such as Padmavati face controversies.

Meanwhile, Kick actress Jacqueline Fernandez, on Monday, claimed film is a form of art and everyone has the freedom of speech, as reported by Pune Mirror.

