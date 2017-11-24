Padmavati: Delhi High Court rejects plea to form committee that will check if film distorts history

Delhi High Court has dismissed the plea to form a special panel that would assess if there is any distortion of history in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama Padmavati.

As per TV reports, Delhi High Court has stated that the PIL against the film's release is 'hopeless' and 'misconceived'. It slammed the ongoing protests in Delhi and said that such petitions encourage similar violent protests.

A group of people on Friday staged a protest outside the Azadpur Metro station here against Padmavati. The group, Rashtriya Chetna Manch, burnt Bhansali's effigy.

Additional DCP Vijayanta Arya told IANS, "A call was received that at least 50-60 people have gathered outside the Azadpur Metro station to burn the effigy of the film director."

Several organisations across the country have been opposing the release of the movie. The Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor starrer was scheduled to be released on 1 December but now it has been deferred.

Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh have already sought bans on the film which has not even been certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) yet.

Padmavati also stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Jim Sarbh. It is co-produced by Bhansali Productions and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures.

With inputs from IANS.

(Also read — Padmavati protest: Body found hanging in Nahargarh Fort, Jaipur; Karni Sena denies involvement)