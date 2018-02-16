Padman star Akshay Kumar, Aditya Thackeray inaugurate sanitary pad vending machine at Mumbai Central as Padman soars at box office

Mumbai: National Award-winning actor Akshay Kumar has installed a sanitary pad vending machine in Mumbai Central ST Bus Depot and hopes to put several across India.

Akshay, whose latest release Padman delves with menstrual issue and hygiene especially in rural India, took to Twitter on Thursday to share a photograph of him along with Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray inaugurating the vending machine.

Placed a sanitary pad vending machine at Mumbai Central ST Bus Depot today, hoping to place more across the State and eventually hopefully the whole country. Thank you @AUThackeray for your support 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/MghqrEEK9Q — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 15, 2018

Thackeray thanked Akshay and said that the film should cross the Rs 100 crore mark soon. Should cross the 100 mark soon! Thank you @akshaykumar ji for always being an inspiration to do good! 🙏🏻 https://t.co/AO8gBxCbon

— Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) February 15, 2018

Padman, produced by Akshay's wife Twinkle Khanna, is based on the life of social entrepreneur and activist Arunachalam Muruganantham who invented a low-cost sanitary napkin making machine. The film, which released on 9 February, also stars Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte.

With inputs from IANS.

Published Date: Feb 16, 2018 10:41 AM | Updated Date: Feb 16, 2018 10:41 AM