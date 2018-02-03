You are here:

Padman Challenge: Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana, Shabana Azmi pose with sanitary napkins

FP Staff

Feb,03 2018

Films with a social message have always received much support and desired promotion from across the film industry itself. This time, it is Akshay Kumar's upcoming film on menstrual taboo, Padman , that has got the Bollywood celebs into a unique social media promotion.

Team Padman has reached out to a number of noted personalities and launched a social media campaign called 'The Padman Challenge' where celebs are spotted posing with a sanitary napkin. From Aamir Khan to Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi to Twinkle Khanna, a number of actors took the challenge up along with the core team of Padman, comprising Arunachalam Muruganantham, Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor.

In a tweet, Akshay himself posted a picture and nominated Alia, Deepika Padukone and Virat Kohli to take up the challenge.

Aamir, challenged by Twinkle Khanna, posted a picture with a pad and further nominated Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

Alia was found posing with a pad at the gym.

Sophie Choudry too posed with pads with her gym mates.

Padman is slated to release on 9 February.

