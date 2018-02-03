Padman Challenge: Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana, Shabana Azmi pose with sanitary napkins

Films with a social message have always received much support and desired promotion from across the film industry itself. This time, it is Akshay Kumar's upcoming film on menstrual taboo, Padman , that has got the Bollywood celebs into a unique social media promotion.

Team Padman has reached out to a number of noted personalities and launched a social media campaign called 'The Padman Challenge' where celebs are spotted posing with a sanitary napkin. From Aamir Khan to Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi to Twinkle Khanna, a number of actors took the challenge up along with the core team of Padman, comprising Arunachalam Muruganantham, Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor.

In a tweet, Akshay himself posted a picture and nominated Alia, Deepika Padukone and Virat Kohli to take up the challenge.

Thank you for tagging me @murugaofficial

Yes, that’s a Pad in my hand & there's nothing to be ashamed about. It's natural! Period. #PadManChallenge Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad! Here I am Challenging @deepikapadukone @imVkohli @aliaa08 pic.twitter.com/KperUmkSGw — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 2, 2018

Thank you for tagging me @murugaofficial Yes, that’s a Pad in my hand & there's nothing to be ashamed about. It's natural! Period. #PadManChallenge Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad! Here I am Challenging @aamir_khan @AzmiShabana @hvgoenka pic.twitter.com/QXYBwVfYV0 — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) February 2, 2018

Thank you for tagging me @mrsfunnybones

Yes, that’s a Pad in my hand & there's nothing to be ashamed. It's natural! Period. #PadManChallenge Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad! Here I am Challenging @hcmariwala @punitgoenka @RonnieScrewvala pic.twitter.com/dnd9N1R3wk — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 2, 2018

Aamir, challenged by Twinkle Khanna, posted a picture with a pad and further nominated Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

Thank you @mrsfunnybones Yes, that’s a Pad in my hand & there's nothing to be ashamed about. It's natural! Period. #PadManChallenge. Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad. Here I am Challenging @SrBachchan , @iamsrk & @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/lY7DEevDmD — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) February 2, 2018

Thank you @murugaofficial for the #PadManChallenge ! Yes that’s a Pad in my hand & I don’t feel weird. It's natural, Period!

Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad!

Here I am Challenging @ReallySwara @Asli_Jacqueline @arjunk26 pic.twitter.com/nk9d7dTu61 — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) February 3, 2018

Alia was found posing with a pad at the gym.

Just hanging around in the gym.. with a pad no biggie! Thank you @akshaykumar for the challenge.. I shall challenge my fellow gym-ers @YasminBodyImage @Sophie_Choudry & @impoornapatel #PadManChallenge pic.twitter.com/xHLaSwt39Q — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) February 2, 2018

Yes, that’s a Pad in my hand & there's nothing to be ashamed about. It's natural! Period. #PadManChallenge Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad! Here I am Challenging @ayushmannk @kalkikanmani @aditiraohydari pic.twitter.com/Ugs6c4q8aV — Radhika Apte (@radhika_apte) February 2, 2018

Sophie Choudry too posed with pads with her gym mates.

Padman is slated to release on 9 February.

Published Date: Feb 03, 2018 15:50 PM | Updated Date: Feb 03, 2018 15:50 PM