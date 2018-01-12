Padmaavat: Karni Sena gheraos CBFC office in Mumbai to protest against film's release

Days after vowing to take their protest against Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming period drama Padmaavat to the entire country, Shri Rajput Karni Sena has threatened to stall the release in Maharashtra.

As per TV reports, Karni Sena has gheraoed the Mumbai office of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on Friday. Lokendra Singh Kalvi, Karni Sena chief, had alleged that the CBFC cleared Padmaavat with a U/A certification and a few minor cuts despite opposition from the advisory panel they appointed to review the film's historical accuracy.

The panel comprised four historians from Rajasthan, who Karni Sena claims, advised the CBFC against clearing the film. As a mark of protest, Karni Sena ensured that Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje banned the film in the state. Soon, Himachal Pradesh also followed suit prompting Karni Sena to take their protests to pan-India.

Ahead of the release of the film on 25 January, Karni Sena have started the protest on Friday in Mumbai by gheraoing the office of the CBFC, which is chaired by lyricist and scriptwriter Prasoon Joshi.

Padmaavat stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari and Jim Sarbh. It is co-produced by Bhansali and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures.

