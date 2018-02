Padmaavat: Karni Sena chief Lokendra Singh Kalvi says his group hasn't withdrawn protest

Jaipur: Shree Rajput Karni Sena chief Lokendra Singh Kalvi on Saturday dismissed reports that his outfit has withdrawn protests against Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat and said it must be some "fake news" circulated by a "fake Karni Sena".

He also said that his group has made the BJP pay - via its loss in the Rajasthan bypolls - for not respecting the sentiments of the protesting Rajputs.

"There are many fake Karni Senas emerging in India. At present, there are eight such entities operating in the country with vested interests," Kalvi told IANS.

The Rajput leader, whose group has been at the forefront of massive protests against Padmaavat, said there has been a "duplicacy" in matters pertaining to Karni Sena's functioning.

He stressed that there was "only one Rajput Karni Sena operating in India and I proudly say that I am the founder of that organisation". He also asked people to "beware of such similarly named organisations functioning and operating in the market".

The Shree Rajput Karni Sena has been protesting the Deepika Padukone starrer since its inception, claiming the film distorts history.

"We started the initial protests against the release of the film, which we still continue to do. However, the other duplicate Karni Senas are creating a dubious situation by releasing contradictory and fake news," Kalvi added.

Speaking on the Bharatiya Janata Party's loss in the Rajasthan bypolls, the Rajput leader said, "Around 17 organisations have joined hands and declared that they will make sure that BJP loses elections on each and every seat. And we proved what we said. Congress won with a big margin while BJP was a loser on its home turf."

"Jauhar ki jwala mein bahut kuchh jalega. Aur bhi bahut ghatnayen hongi (The fire of jauhar will burn down many things, there is more to come). Padmaavat will decide many things in future. We want the government to understand via political loss how it has hurt the sentiments of people here," Kalvi said.

"We have hit hard on notes as well as votes. Bhansali was expected to get Rs 500 crore return. However, we scuttled his dreams and cut the profit margin to Rs 150 crore. Similarly, the vote share of the BJP was reduced," he added.

"I have met 21 Chief Ministers and am looking forward to meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon. I have got the call from PMO asking about my schedule and have given them my schedule. Will see when can I meet him and apprise him on the present situation," Kalvi added.

The Rajput leader strongly denied having any political aspirations. "None of us have any dream of floating a political party," he said.

The Rajput Karni Sena on Friday had announced that it had decided to end the protests against Bhansali's Padmaavat stating that the film "glorifies the valour of the Rajputs".

Shree Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena's Mumbai leader, Yogendra Singh Kartar, said that a few members of the outfit watched the film on the directions of the organisation's national President Sukhdev Singh Gogamadi and found that the "film glorifies" the valour and sacrifice of Rajputs, and "every Rajput would feel proud" after watching it.

Published Date: Feb 03, 2018 10:35 AM | Updated Date: Feb 03, 2018 16:14 PM