Omerta trailer: Rajkummar Rao is man on a mission in Hansal Mehta's immersive film on Islamic terrorism

The trailer of Hansal Mehta's long awaited critically acclaimed crime drama Omerta is out, and it stars his poster boy Rajkummar Rao. Unlike Shahid, Rajkummar is not fighting for justice in the court. He is out there in an undisclosed foreign land and plotting the world's next big man-made tragedy.

Rajkummar plays Omar Saeed Sheikh, a trusted member of an Islamist terror group who is hell-bent on seeking retribution from the powers that be, for forcing his fellow men to resort to death. The trailer is a journey in flashes, of his trajectory from initiation into the outfit to inflicting torture to being on the receiving end of an excruciating interrogation.

In fact, the best part of the trailer is right at the end where rushes of his role as a perpetrator are juxtaposed against those in which he is a victim. Omerta, the phrase, literally means a code of silence that is put into effect to conceal identities of men involved in criminal activities, or endeavours to gain justice as they describe it.

Omerta was the closing film of the 19th Jio MAMI Mumbai International Film Festival last year. It is produced by Nadir Shah's Swiss Entertainment and is slated to release on 20 April, along with Nanu Ki Janu.

Published Date: Mar 14, 2018 15:32 PM | Updated Date: Mar 14, 2018 15:32 PM