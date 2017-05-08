Nutan's bungalow burgled: Six persons, including a minor, arrested by Mumbra police

Back in 2011, antiques, paintings and leopard skin were stolen from late actor Nutan's bungalow in the Reti-Bunder area of Mumbra. After another theft took place recently, the police detained six men accused of the crime.

Mumbai Mirror reports that these six men were carrying the antique sword stolen from the bungalow. The report quotes Dr D S Swami, deputy commissioner of police, Thane, as saying, “The accused fled with an antique sword and other antique utensils like pots, silver idols and decorative items."

Hindustan Times quotes R Tayade, senior inspector of Mumbra police station, as saying, "All accused are from Kalwa and that they had planned the robbery a few weeks ago. All are under police custody."

The report by Mumbai Mirror states that the head of security of the bungalow, Kailash Nirgudkar, filed an FIR at the Mumbra police station claiming that six to seven persons, carrying knives and swords, pelted the security guards with stones forcing them to flee. They broke open the door and raided the bungalow.

“The accused fled with an antique sword and other antique utensils like pots, silver idols and decorative items,” said Swami. The report by Hindustan Times states the value of stolen items is close to Rs 50,000.

“After committing the crime, they kept the valuables in a sack. The next day early in the morning, they were seen near Retibunder and were caught. When we checked it, we found an antique sword. We thoroughly interrogated them and they admitted to the robbery. We produced them in a local court which granted us their custody till Thursday (May 11)," said Tayade, as per the same report.

The accused arrested are named Suraj Singh, 18, Chandan Singh, 21, Jeetu Gautam, 19, Chandan Patwa, 21, Uday Jha, 19, and a 17-year-old minor. Nutan was a popular leading lady of Hindi cinema who passed away in 1991.