Nirdosh trailer: This Arbaaz Khan film is guilty of calling itself 'India's first suspect thriller'

After wooing the audience with his lover boy act in Tera Intezaar, Arbaaz Khan goes back to playing the tough guy in Nirdosh. Touted as India's first suspect thriller, its trailer makes as much sense as the moniker itself.

Arbaaz takes a page out of his brother Salman Khan's book and plays a cop in this whodunit set in Mumbai. He is interrogating a murder case and the suspects include the lovely Manjari Fadnis (who surprisingly acts the worst of the lot), Ashmit Patel, his real life fiance Maheck Chahal and Mukul Dev.

Clearly, this bandwagon of long lost celebrities are heading for a disaster. The only crease in this flat thriller seems to be two suspects, Fadnavis and Patel's characters, claiming that they are guilty. But Arbaaz does not give in to their claims. "Ek khoon aur do kaatil?" (one murder and two murderers), he says out loud. Well, why not? Because Detective Omkar Nath told him that there can't be co-conspirators in a murder case? Genius!

Going by its trailer, Nirdosh can undoubtedly be charged guilty of murder — of creativity, of hope and of Arbaaz Khan's career, hopefully (until the next Dabangg of course).

Nirdosh is directed by Subroto Paul and Pradeep Rangwani. The film is produced by UV films and is slated to release on 12 January, 2018.

Watch the trailer below (at your own risk):