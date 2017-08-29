Newton trailer: Rajkummar Rao shoulders what promises to be an intriguing take on Indian elections

For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction. Newton's third law of Physics transcends to a philosophical realm in the trailer of Amit V Masurkar's black comedy Newton, starring Rajkummar Rao in the lead role.

While the trailer explains that Rao's character wantonly changed his name from Nutan Kumar to Newton in order to escape embarrassment, it is only much later that he realises the larger implications of his name. The trailer starts on a refreshingly real note, with a comic touch, when Rao encounters a suitor. His reaction to the suitor's confession of being under-aged establishes him as a morally upright human.

The rest of the trailer revolves around how the idealistic soul of Newton takes up the responsibility of ensuring a safe and smooth election in a Maoist region. He is let down by lack of support from the local people and his colleagues but his unwavering optimism keeps his neck above the sea surface.

The trailer emits a feel-good vibe and boasts of some stunning shots. Also, it should be credited for bringing out the traits of major characters without giving out too much of the plot. It is one of those rare recent trailers which transport you into the filmmaker's universe but also makes sure that you only get to feel the tip of the iceberg.

Newton also stars Pankaj Tripathy, Sanjay Mishra, Raghuvir Yadav and Anjali Patil. It is produced by Manish Mundra's Drishyam Films and is slated to release on 22 September, along with Omung Kumar's revenge saga Bhoomi and Apurva Lakhia's crime biopic Haseena Parkar.

Watch the trailer of Newtonhere.