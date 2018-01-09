Nayanthara has not walked out of Chiranjeevi's multi-starrer historical Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

Chiranjeevi’s upcoming Telugu period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which chronicles the epic story of Kurnool-based freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, officially went on the floors in December in Hyderabad last year. The film is being directed by Surender Reddy, popular for helming the Kick franchise, and produced by Ram Charan on a whopping budget of Rs 150 crore.

Over the last couple of weeks, rumours have been doing the rounds that actress Nayanthara, who was roped in to play a pivotal role, has walked out of the project due to shuffling of shooting dates. However, the reports were dismissed as baseless by sources from the film’s unit. One of the trustworthy sources said Nayanthara is still very much part of the project.

“A lot of people assumed that since she was not part of the first schedule, she might have opted out of the project. The makers shot an action sequence under the supervision of international stunt choreographer Lee Whitaker in the first schedule and it didn’t require Nayanthara. Hence, she didn’t join the sets. She will start shooting from the second schedule in February. She’s really thrilled to be part of the project,” a source told Firstpost.

The film boasts of an exciting ensemble cast featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Kichcha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Jagapathi Babu in important roles. It is rumoured that Bachchan will be seen playing an extended cameo as Chiranjeevi’s guru, a character very important from the story’s perspective. Sethupathi will be seen as Chiranjeevi’s trust aide, Obayya.

After being announced with much fanfare in August last year, the film’s first poster and motion poster were subsequently released. After Baahubali, it is tipped to be the most exciting multi-starrer to come out of southern cinema. On signing the project, Chiranjeevi had said it was his long-time desire to play a historic character.

Last year, on his show Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu, he said he regretted missing out an opportunity to play the character of legendary Bhagat Singh. “It has always been my dream to play Bhagat Singh. Despite being offered the role back then, I couldn’t play it for several reasons and it was later played by several of my counterparts. It was played by several actors across languages. I regret missing out on an opportunity to play the role because I don’t think anyone wants to make a film on him today,” Chiranjeevi said.

Double Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman was originally signed for the project. However, last December, he opted out of the project citing scheduling conflict and his exit came as a big blow to the makers. He told reporters in Hyderabad that he had to opt out of the project due to other commitments. “I was looking forward to working on this project but things didn’t work out as per my schedule. Even though I wanted to work on this project, things didn’t work in my favour as there’s only a certain amount of work one can take up.” The makers are yet to find a replacement for Rahman. However, it is being rumoured that popular composer S Thaman might be signed on.

Published Date: Jan 09, 2018 11:31 AM | Updated Date: Jan 09, 2018 11:31 AM