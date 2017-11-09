Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Monsoon Shootout to clash with Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai

Anurag Kashyap and Guneet Monga’s co-production Monsoon Shootout, directed by Amit Kumar and starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role, will finally see the light of the day.

But it is all set to clash with Salman Khan starrer mega budget film Tiger Zinda Hai on 22 December, as reported by DNA.

The noir thriller featuring Nawazuddin premiered four years ago in the Midnight Screenings section at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival. Director Amit Kumar previously made an award-winning short film called Bypass with Nawazuddin and Irrfan Khan. Nawaz shot for Monsoon Shootout right after Gangs Of Wasseypur.

The DNA report states that no other date is available before that. Besides, after December 22, there are no releases for two weeks and the makers want to cash in on that. Also, the audiences for the Salman-starrer and Monsoon Shootout are completely different, so there will not be any clash as such.

"We had a successful release of Haraamkhor earlier this year and 2017 has proven to be a year when good content films were being accepted. So we feel now is the best time to release the film," producer Guneet Monga said, as per a report by NDTV.

India.com reports that Nawazuddin was offered a vital role in Tiger Zinda Hai but he turned it down as the shooting schedule was clashing with that of Nandita Das' period drama Manto, in which the actor plays the titular role of the controversial Urdu poet. Now, Nawazuddin is all set to go head to head with his Kick and Bajrangi Bhaijaan co-star Salman this Christmas.

Monsoon Shootout revolves around a police officer Vijay Sharma's dilemma of executing a suspect (played by Nawazuddin) in an extra-judicial killing. Tannishtha Chatterjee will also be seen in a key role in the crime drama. The interesting bit is the same story will be told thrice from different angles and that is what what makes the film unique.

On the other hand, Tiger Zinda Hai is a spy thriller directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. It is the sequel of Kabir Khan's 2012 blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger. It also stars Katrina Kaif, Angad Bedi, Paresh Rawal and Girish Karnad. It is produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films.