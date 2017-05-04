Nawazuddin Siddiqui's look in Sridevi-starrer Mom is eerie and unsettling

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who stars in Sridevi's upcoming film Mom, has shared the sinister, eerie look he sports in it.

Siddiqui is wearing a wig which makes him look like he is balding. He is also wearing glasses and carrying a suitcase. But the most striking part of his look is his expression, which is mysterious and creepy in equal measure.

Speaking about his look, Siddiqui said, "We worked on the look for 15 days before we finalised it. The director Ravi Udyawar planned something different. Normally, the character is created first and then the look but for Mom, it was the other way round. We tried various looks with how my character would walk and talk and his mannerisms. We used prosthetics and the entire process would take almost three hours to put on and remove. Moreover, shooting in Mumbai and Delhi during the day, when it is incredibly hot."

He added that intially producer Boney Kapoor wanted to fly in makeup artists from for the prosthetics, but that they settled for artists trained in Los Angeles because the former needed two months at a stretch.

Not much is known about his role, and even in the teaser of the film, he makes a very brief appearance. We wonder if Siddiqui's character will be as unhinged as the role he essayed in Raman Raghav 2.0.

Sridevi plays the lead role in this film, which also stars Akshaye Khanna. It is scheduled to release on 7 July 2017.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was last seen in Shlok Sharma's film Haraamkhor. His upcoming projects include Nandita Das' Manto, where he plays the title character, Sabbir Khan's musical Munna Michael, where he plays a villain and Kushan Nandy's Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, where he plays the lead role.