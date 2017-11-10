Nawazuddin Siddiqui's ex Sunita Rajwar sues him for defaming her in An Ordinary Life: A Memoir

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s recent apology for his memoir An Ordinary Life may not be enough to save him from legal trouble. After his ex Niharika Singh criticised him for exposing their bitter relationship, his 'first love' Sunita Rajwar has now gone one step further.

The TV personality, in a Facebook post, recently slammed Nawaz for giving wrong information about why they broke up and now, has sent him a legal notice. Zee News reports that Sunita has demanded a compensation of Rs 2 crore against an alleged attempt to destroy her image.

For the last 16 years, Sunita and Nawaz have not spoken to each other, she claims. “I am taking legal action because the damage is already done and it’s irreversible," she says.

Sunita has also claimed Nawaz was using their relationship just as a publicity stunt. As per the notice, Sunita was wrongly portrayed as someone “who drove Nawaz to think of committing suicide." It also claims that the part that she dumped him because he was not successful is “a figment of his imagination”.

The book has become a “source of great mental agony” as it even hampered her relationship with those who are close to her. She adds, “The withdrawal of the memoir turned out to be another gimmick as the book is still in circulation.”

Sunita claims she wants an unconditional apology from Nawaz. The notice has also been given to co-author Rituparna Chatterjee and the publishers of the book. It states that Sunita would like to use the money for charity purpose.

According to the notice, Siddiqui claims that Sunita left him because at that time he was not successful but it is merely a figment of the actor’s imagination.

The 43-year-old versatile actor took to Twitter in the wake of the controversy surrounding the book in which he detailed his relationships and flings with former Miss India Niharika Singh and Rajwar.

On 30 October, Siddiqui apologised for "hurting the sentiments" of women whose names were mentioned in the memoir without their consent and later decided to withdraw the book in the wake of the controversy.