Nawazuddin Siddiqui sues former girlfriend Sunita Rajwar, terms her defamation case as 'publicity'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui created a storm when he published his memoir An Ordinary Life, with allegations of misrepresentation being flung at him including a Rs two crore defamation suit by theater and television actress Sunita Rajwar for divulging false details about an alleged affair between them in the memoir.

Although Nawazuddin had initially apologised and withdrawn the memoir after Sunita and another former girlfriend, his Miss Lovely co-star Niharika Singh had raised objections to their portrayal in the book, he has now gone ahead and slapped a legal notice on Rajwar claiming the girlfriend he mentioned in An Ordinary Life is some other Sunita and not Rajwar, as reported by Mumbai Mirror. The notice further states that Rajwar’s defamation suit is a publicity stunt.

The trouble began when Nawazuddin wrote in his book that Sunita had left him wary of investing emotionally in relationships as she may have broken up with him for wanting to date someone successful; not a struggling, desperate actor who was out of work. Rajwar had countered his claim with a long Facebook post describing another reason for the break up that accused Nawazuddin of lying, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Her subsequent legal notice had stated, “Our client is an accomplished artist, an actress, a happily married lady. Our client, with her sheer hard work and dedication, years of struggle since 1997, has earned reputation, goodwill, and her name is associated with reputed personalities, production houses across audio visual media,” as reported by The Asian Age.

Nawazuddin had withdrawn his memoir and issued an apology by tweeting, “I m apologising 2 every1 who’s sentiments r hurt bcz of d chaos around my memoir #AnOrdinaryLife. I hereby regret & decide 2 withdraw my book,” but has now gone ahead and slapped a counter legal notice, which has elicited another response from Rajwar.

“He is lying that I am not the same Sunita. He himself has given all the evidence in his memoir that says I am the one he is talking about. First, he wrote my name in the book along with National School of Drama, although without surname, but there was no other Sunita in NSD during our batch. Then he referred to that girl as ‘pahadi girl’, again there was no other girl from the hills, other than me. Then he also mentioned that the Sunita in his book was a roommate of famous television actress Achint Kaur, because of whose influence she might have left him, so it’s clear as I was sharing accommodation with Achint Kaur,” said Rajwar, as reported by Hindustan Times.

The allegations and counter-allegations are once again reeking of a Hrithik Roshan-Kangana Ranaut public saga in the making.