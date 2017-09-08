Nawazuddin Siddiqui reportedly quits Chanda Mama Door Ke after makers disagree on fee hike

Nawazuddin Sidduqui has reportedly opted out of the Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Chanda Mama Door Ke because he felt that he was not being paid his due.

Siddiqui allegedly walked out of the project after he asked for a hike in his remuneration as he was not happy with the amount of money that he was initially offered, a DNA report stated. Siddiqui had reportedly asked for a certain amount to sign on the dotted line; however the makers could not reach a consensus on the issue and this finally resulted in the Babumoshai Bandookbaaz actor walking out of the movie.

“Nawazuddin feels he has the caliber to get much more, so he had demanded a certain amount and the makers couldn’t agree on it. Hence he decided to let this offer pass," said an unverified source according to a report by India.com.

Chanda Mama Door Ke is a space film, as the name clearly suggests. It is touted to among India's first space odyssey films (the Tamil movie Tik Tik Tik is another), and lead actor Sushant Singh went to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) headquarters in the US to train for his role. The movie also stars R Madhavan.

Siddiqui has however, confirmed his involvement in another project — Netflix's first original Indian television series called Sacred Games, also starring Saif Ali Khan. Sacred Games is based on Vikram Chandra's novel of the same name. The show will be produced in partnership with Anurag Kashyap's Phantom Films.

“I am doing Sacred Games. There is still time for it to go on the floors. For now, I have officially signed the project. Let’s see,” said Siddiqui according to a Bollywood Life report.