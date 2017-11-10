Nawazuddin Siddiqui, brother refute Enforcement Directorate's allegations of money laundering

In connection with an online fraud case, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui were summoned by the zonal office of Enforcement Directorate in Lucknow on Thursday. It has been reported that the two were inquired for an hour there and both the actor and his brother came out claiming the allegations false and fabricated.

While earlier on Thursday, Nawaz's lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee said that there is nothing to hide and the actor is not scared of the case at all.

Position clarified ... Please do not get confused by the chaos created by anyone.@ShamasSiddiqui @Nawazuddin_S pic.twitter.com/ZtrXoDYZfz — Rizwan Siddiquee (@RizwanSiddiquee) November 9, 2017

The Times of India reports that while investigating the scam, the ED discovered that there have been links between the company named Webwork Trade Links Private Limited and Nawazuddin. The ED also asked him to give an explanation on a transaction of about Rs 1.5 crores.

The same report states that while Nawazuddin chose to not speak on the same, his brother Shamas said that the money was taken as Nawazuddin did a TV commercial for 'adsbook.com' and they have no connection with the parent company.

