Naseeruddin Shah-Amol Palekar team up for Mahesh Manjrekar's family drama; film to have 'lot of conflict, little action'

Naseeruddin Shah and Amol Palekar have been roped in by National Award winning director Mahesh Manjrekar for his next which is a family drama with some intense emotional scenes and a little action, confirmed Shah to the media.

“Mahesh doesn’t want us to disclose too much about the plot so all I can say is that it’s a family drama with a great deal of intense scenes and a bit of action," said veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah to Mumbai Mirror.

While the director remained unavailable for any statement, the other 'important half' of the film, Palekar, also stayed tight-lipped and suggested that Mahesh should be asked about the films and only he would be able to reveal the details, as stated in the same report.

This film will mark a long due reunion of two of the most respected actors from the industry who have left their marks in both commercial and parallel cinema. Shah and Palekar have appeared in films like Shyam Benegal’s Bhumika (1977) and Vidhu Vinod Chopra's crime thriller Khamosh (1985). Shah also played the role of a puppet in Amol Palekar directorial Paheli starring Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji.

While speaking about the past work experience with Palekar, Shah recalled that they never got the chance to share the screen space in Bhumika and the Golmaal actor had a great fan following. However, Shah said he is happy that even after changing his priorities, the actor is finally acting in films again.

The same report states that the film starts rolling in June 2018 and the cast may also include Bengali actor Jisshu Sengupta who became a known face to Bollywood after his short yet impactful performances in films like Barfi!, Mardaani and Piku. It was also said that the director has chosen a number of unexplored places in the interiors of Mumbai as the shooting spots.

Published Date: Mar 21, 2018 11:00 AM | Updated Date: Mar 21, 2018 11:07 AM