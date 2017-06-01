Naach Meri Jaan: Tubelight's uplifting song has Salman Khan, Sohail at their innocent best

'Naach Meri Jaan' sounds like a stylised dance number in a bar featuring a sultry female dancer. However, Kabir Khan proves that wrong with his new song of the same name from his upcoming period drama Tubelight.

The song revolves around the intimate bond that real life and reel life brothers Salman Khan and Sohail Khan share with each other in the film. The most refreshing part of the song is that Salman is not dancing like the larger than life superstar he is. He has stepped into the shoes of the timid simpleton that he is playing in the film.

While he does forget that fact in a few parts of the song, he does a fair job in bringing forth his character for majority of the song.

The second best part of the song is its setting. Shot in a hill station, the song travels with the characters as the picturesque beauty of the hilly locales have been captured very well. Also, Pritam has given the music a hilly touch as well by using the traditional and local instruments of those areas such as bonjo and dobro.

The vocalists add just the right amount of energy to the song with their chorused rendition. It feels like Kamaal Khan, Nakash Aziz, Dev Negi and Tushar Joshi have invested a lot of hours in injecting vigour into the song. Amitabh Bhattacharya's uplifting lyrics are also in tune with the overall mood of the song and his collaboration with Pritam once again bears fruit.

Overall, the song exudes innocence only because of the unadulterated charm that the Khan brothers bring to the screen and the upbeat music that the men behind the scenes manage to translate onto it.

Tubelight also stars Chinese actor Zhu Zhu, the late Om Puri and a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan. It is co-produced by Kabir and Salman Khan Films. It is slated to release this Eid on 25 June.