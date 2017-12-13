My Birthday Song: Karan Johar, Meghna Gulzar unveil first look of Samir Soni's directorial debut

Mumbai: Actor-producer Sanjay Suri's next is a psychological thriller debut directed by actor Samir Soni. The film's intriguing first look was launched on Wednesday, with names like Karan Johar and Meghna Gulzar supporting it.

My Birthday Song deals with a series of twisted events blurring the fine line between past, present and future — between what is real and what may not be.

It is penned by Samir, who has co-produced the project with Sanjay. Sanjay said in a statement, "I always knew that Samir would someday direct a film. I liked his writing style, the precise psychological observations, the smartness of the narrative, which was very exciting for me. The floating fluctuality of complex reality attracted me to partner and produce My Birthday Song along with him. I am happy that he has put his faith in me both as an actor and an independent producer. This would be my first film in this genre as a producer."

The poster says #JoDikhtaHaiWoHaiNahi spiking the curiosity around the film, releasing on 19 January.

Karan and Meghna spread the word about the film by sharing the poster on their social media accounts.

Apart from Sanjay, the movie features Nora Fatehi and Miss India-Australia Zenia Starr in lead roles.