Munna Michael's new song 'Main Hoon' is out: Tiger Shroff grooves like Michael Jackson

The new song of the Tiger Shroff starrer movie Munna Michael — 'Main Hoon' — was released on 9 June. The song has Shroff dancing till the end without any break, replicating Michael Jackson's break-dance moves.

Sung by Siddharth Mahadevan and composed by Tanishk Baagchi, the song mixes elements of Jackson's music with Bollywood influences. The lyrics go: "Main Hoon...Bas Yahaan Main Hoon...Mere Jaisa Koi Hain Kaha" — is the signature line of the new number.

Tiger Shroff is an extraordinary dancer with killer looks. In the song too, he dances like there's no tomorrow, paying a tribute to the god of pop, MJ. The tune is catchy and can hope to trend in the coming days.

Munna Michael is touted to be the country's first "action-dance movie". The film also stars debutante Nidhhi Agerwal as Shroff's romantic lead. Plus, there's Nawazuddin Siddiqui who also has a pivotal role in the film.

Produced by Vikki Rajani and directed by Sabbir Khan, of Heropanti (2014) and Baaghi (2016) fame, Munna Michael is slated to release on 21 July this year.

Here's the song 'Main Hoon':