Munna Michael trailer: Tiger Shroff dances, high-kicks while pulling off his best MJ impersonation

The Sabbir Khan and Tiger Shroff combination has given us films like Heropanti and Baaghi.

In Heropanti, Khan gave his then debutant leading man a tapori/street-smart avatar. And plenty of action.

In Baaghi, he gave Shroff stylised action sequences.

Now, in their third film together — Munna Michael — Khan puts Shroff through the paces. There's the tapori avatar and stylised action and dance.

Let's start from the top.

Munna — Tiger Shroff — is part-time con man, full-time Michael Jackson fan.

He loves to dance like his idol.

Then, he gets mixed up with a punch-happy gangster (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), who for nefarious reasons of his own, needs to learn how to dance. Munna needs to train him to get to his own MJ-like levels.

To stir up the pot further, there Dolly, a starlet from Meerut (Nidhhi Agerwal), who also loves to dance, wants to win the trophy of a major competition called Dance World, and Munna's heart.

The trailer makes the film seem like a mix of Happy New Year, ABCD 2, Nawazuddin's Freaky Ali, Baaghi and Heropanti.

And Tiger Shroff looks like a cross between Michael Jackson and Hrithik Roshan.

The trailer seemed to give us somewhat confused messaging — was this an ode to Michael Jackson? Or to Tiger Shroff's penchant for balletic high kicks?

Watch the trailer on Eros Now, and tell us what you think of Muna Michael.