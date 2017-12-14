Mukkabaaz: Nawazuddin Siddiqui to do a cameo in Anurag Kashyap's sports drama

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Anurag Kashyap's creative partnership is well known. As a minor extension to their professional camaraderie, Siddiqui will do a special appearance in his Kashyap's sports drama Mukkabaaz.

Ahmedabad Mirror reports that Kashyap's much awaited film Mukkabaaz, starring Vineet Kumar Singh in the lead role, will have Siddiqui in a cameo. As per the same report, Nawaz will be seen reciting the famous poem written by Sunil Jogi, 'Mushkil Hai Apna Mel Priye'.

"It talks about class differences and when I met Sunil at an award function, I asked him if I could use his poem as it defines the love story in Mukkabaaz. We have upgraded it to the present times," said Kashyap to Mirror.

"He (Siddiqui) flew in on the day of the shoot, filmed all night and left. He shows off a few moves but there's no real dancing. Nawaz will do anything for me, I love him. I used him in the song 'Emotional Atyachar' too. We take that further with this new song," said Kashyap, as per the same report.

Siddiqui and Kashyap bonded since the time of Shool in 1999 and from then, the friendship has grown only stronger with films like Dev D, the Gangs of Wasseypur franchise and Raman Raghav 2.0.