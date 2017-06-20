Mubarakan's poster; Varun Dhawan's Kattappa moment with Baahubali Prabhas: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who reposted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what? Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

So what do we have today? From fitness, friendships, movie teasers and posters — a little bit of everything. Ajay Devgn's Baadshaho and Anil Kapoor-Arjun Kapoor's Mubarakan released new posters, Ranveer Singh put up a Monday motivation post (that made us drool on Tuesday), Varun Dhawan stabbed Baahubali aka Prabhas in the back with a sword (!), while guy-next-door Ayushmann Khurrana commenced work on his upcoming movie Shoot The Piano Player.

Ranveer Singh's #MondayMotivation

Ranveer Singh's workout photo was meant to inspire us to get fit. Instead, we settled before our screens and spent several long hours minutes staring at his chiselled frame workout regime.

Varun Dhawan channels Kattappa to Prabhas' Baahubali

Only 2 people in the history of the world have managed to do this. One is #katappa and the other one is ME. #BAHUBALI #prabhas is a really cool down to earth guy more power to him A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Jun 19, 2017 at 8:27pm PDT

Varun Dhawan and Baahubali superstar Prabhas hung out. Then they recreated that famous Baahubali scene. Yes, the one that spawned that burning question: "Why did Kattappa kill Baahubali?"

Anil Kapoor unveils the poster for Mubarakan

I don't know how we managed to fit in this much crazy in one frame, but there you go! #Mubarakan#MubarakanSelfie MUBARAKAN TRAILER TOMORROW pic.twitter.com/bUt23gikVi — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) June 19, 2017

We'd seen the Arjun Kapoor double role poster for Mubarakan. Now, uncle Anil Kapoor shared a poster that depicts the entire cast. Our verdict: This looks like fun.

Ayushmann Khurrana begins work on Shoot The Piano Player

Ayushmann Khurana took to Twitter to announce the beginning of the shooting for his latest venture with Viacom 18, titled Shoot The Piano Player. An intense-looking Khurrana sits at the head of a piano, and stares over his shoulder. All very poignant and haunting. Will this film bring together Ayushmann's musical talent and histrionics once again?

Yet another poster for Baadshaho

Teaser out today... Here's the new poster of#Baadshaho... 1 Sept 2017 release. pic.twitter.com/FJX6hNUkR8 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 20, 2017

A new poster (yes, another one) for Baadshaho has been unveiled. All six 'badasses' are finally seen together in the same frame — with the focus on Ajay Devgn, flanked by Emraan Hashmi and Vidyut Jammwal.

Rana Daggubati releases special teaser for Nene Raju Nene Mantri to mark Kajal Aggarwal's birthday

Rana Daggubati posted a message on Facebook, along with this special teaser: "Congratulations Kajal Aggarwal on (completing) 10 years in cinema and on reaching the milestone of 50 films! Proud and honoured to have worked with you." "Happy birthday Radha!" he added, in a reference to Kajal's character's name in NRNM.