Mubarakan first look: Anil Kapoor plays uncle to two Arjun Kapoors in Anees Bazmee's comedy

After his romantic comedy, Mohit Suri's Half Girlfriend, released to a decent opening this past Friday, Arjun Kapoor revealed the first look of his next, Anees Bazmee's comedy Mubarakan.

Mubarakan will see Arjun share screen space with his uncle Anil Kapoor as the two will play bhatija-chacha or nephew-uncle in the film as well. The poster shows Anil, who plays a Sardar, resting in arms of Arjun's characters as the young actor plays a double role in the film. While one looks like Arjun from Half Girlfriend, the other one sports a new turbaned look.

When @AnilKapoor & me combine there's bound to be double the madness double the fun !!! It's time to celebrate, its time for #Mubarakan !!! pic.twitter.com/oWSx5yY4q1 — Madhav Jha (@arjunk26) May 21, 2017

Prior to the release of the poster, Anil shared his look from the film and announced that they will unveil the poster of the film soon. When the poster was released, Anil hinted at the mischievousness that all three characters posses, as can be seen by their naughty faces in the poster.

Don't​ go by our innocent faces! The Chacha - Bhatija(s) are up to no good! Wait for #28thJuly to know the full story! @arjunk26#Mubarakanpic.twitter.com/MLM5HxwRTp — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 21, 2017

Two reasons to be excited today! The #IPLfinals with extra innings & #Mubarakan first look poster reveal! Wait for it! pic.twitter.com/19Dl7FMlyC — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 21, 2017

The film also stars Athiya Shetty and Ileana D'Cruz who will be paired opposite the two characters of Arjun respectively. It also stars Rathna Pathak Shah in the capacity of Arjun's mother, a role which was initially offered to veteran actor Amrita Singh following their popular mother-son rapport in Abhishek Varman's 2014 romantic comedy 2 States.

The film also stars Neha Sharma, Karan Kundra and Rahul Dev in pivotal roles. It has been produced by Sony Pictures Network Productions and has been extensively shot in London and Punjab.

The story will revolve around Arjun’s character, an eligible bachelor, and Anil’s character will play love guru to his nephew, helping him to choose between two gorgeous ladies. It is a Punjabi destination wedding film set abroad.

We have all seen and adored Anil Kapoor in a dysfunctional Punjabi family in Dil Dhadakne Do and Arjun Kapoor in a wedding film in 2 States. It will be interesting to see the two combine their energies in what is set to be another laugh riot by Bazmee.

It is slated to release on 28 July.