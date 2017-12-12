Mouni Roy on working with Akshay Kumar in Gold: 'He is sincere in every shot'

After conquering the TV industry with her acting and dancing skills, Mouni Roy is now all set to make her big debut in Bollywood opposite Akshay Kumar in a film titled Gold. In a recent media interaction, Mouni could not stop praising her co-star and said how she derives inspiration from Akshay.

According to a report by The Indian Express, Mouni said that it has been a great learning experience to work with the fittest actor of Bollywood and she has learned to be disciplined from him.

“(It was) wonderful. He is so sincere in every shot. First of all, I want to say that you feel so lucky to just stand in the same frame as him and every day on the film set, I have learned something. I have immense love and respect for that man. I am so glad to be a part of the film," she said.

Gold, directed by Reema Kagti and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, is a sports biopic. The same report states that Mouni has recently finished shooting for the film and it is reportedly all set to hit the screens on 15 August, 2018. The story of Gold revolves around the life story of hockey player Balbir Singh, who had brought India gold along with his team in the 1948 Olympics.

While addressing the rumors that claimed that actor Surbhi Jyoti has replaced her in the latest series of Naagin, Mouni said to The Indian Express, "I genuinely don’t know. I really feel she is a good actress and she will do a great job. I will do everything. I will never leave TV, it’s my home. I have said this over and over again. I am very possessive about it."