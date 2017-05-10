Mother's Day: 10 ultimate Bollywood dialogues which are the Mother of all filminess

Mother's day is around the corner and we Bollywood fanatics couldn't find a better time to recollect the ultimate list of Maa dialogues.

Bigger than any superstar punch lines, our filmy mothers and dramatic sons from Bollywood have given us lines, which are fresh in everyone's vocabulary even today.

We are sure, the dialogues are already running on your mind. Those absolutely filmy and of course, dramebaaz lines that will remain with us forever. Here is to Mother India!

Agar Maa ka Doodh Piya Hai Toh Samne Aa (Laawaris)

That time when Amitabh Bachchan nailed it in Laawaris!

Mere Karan Arjun Aayenge (Karan Arjun)

If someone could bring Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan together, then we guess it's gotta be Rakhee Gulzar from Karan Arjun.

Mere Paas Maa Hai (Deewar)

Mere Pass gaadi hai, bangla hai..kya hai kya hai tumhare pass?

Tu Abhi Itna Bhi Ameer Nahi Hua Ki Apni Maa Ko Khareed Sakhe (Deewar)

Never Maa, neveeeer!

You must agree, this list would be invalid if not for Nirpuma Roy's classic lines.

Maa ke Dil Ko Dukhake Aaj Tak Koi Khush Nahi Raha Hain (Devdas)

True that!

Aami Jaan Kehti Thi (Raees)

Ammi jaan kehti thi koi dhanda chhota nahi hota…aur dhande se bada koi dharm nahi hota!

We couldn't agree more! Moms are always right, aren't they?

Kya Issi Din Ke Liye Tumhein Pal Pos Kar Bada Kiya Tha? (Golmaal)

And then, they got dramatic.

Sorry maa, Bhagwan Ke Liye Mujhe Chod dhoo!!

Ek Maa Hi Janti Hain Uske Pyaare Laadle Ko Kya Chahiye

How? How do our mother always just know it?

Jug Jug Jeeyo Mere Lal, Mere Doodh Ka Karz Chukane Ka Waqt Aagya Hai (Mother India)

How can we not feature the most epic one yet? Frankly, this is where it all started.

Main Tumhare Bache ki Maa Banne Wali Hoon

We love throwing around this dialogue to the boys don't we? But on a serious note, this Mother's Day, it's time to once again appreciate the lovely ladies. For a thousand years, maaaaa!