MOM trailer: This Sridevi thriller oscillates, patchily, from emotions to suspense

Multiple posters of Ravi Udyawar's upcoming thriller MOM lent intrigue to the film. Now, its trailer is out. While it certainly adds to that intrigue, it also comes across as disjointed.

Sridevi's narration opens the trailer. In her trademark husky voice, she narrates cliched lines as the visuals depict the distance between her daughter from herself. As can be deciphered from a shot later in the trailer and from the caption that accompanies the trailer on YouTube, Sridevi seems to have resorted to either adoption or surrogacy in order to become a mother.

But the trailer effectively brings forth the point that in such cases, a daughter enters a mother's life but that is not the case vice versa as the daughter still has a lingering feeling of her unsure past. But the trailer also shows Sridevi's character as the mother who does not force herself on her daughter but attempts to sympathise with her instead.

But there is clearly much more to this film than the souring and blossoming relations of a mother with her daughter. It turns into a thriller, owing to an unfortunate event. While that inflexion point has not been disclosed, there are interesting characters that jump into the mix, played by Akshaye Khanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. While Khanna will be seen in a thriller after years, Siddiqui seems all set to steal the show with his nuanced guest appearance. His looks have already been the talk of the town for weeks.

However, we get little dose of the music by AR Rahman. Overall, the trailer seems confused about the direction it wants the viewers to think in.

MOM is co-produced by Boney Kapoor's Sridevi Productions, Sunil Manchanda's MAD Films, Zee Studios and Naresh Chandra Agarwal's Third Eye Pictures. It is slated to release on 7 July.